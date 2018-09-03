Image copyright Electric Fields Image caption Organisers said they wanted to have a "really big birthday celebration"

The fifth edition of the Electric Fields festival in the south of Scotland saw a new attendance record set.

More than 8,000 music fans turned out for Friday's headline set by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

Image copyright Electric Fields Image caption More than 8,000 fans saw Noel Gallagher in action

He was one of more than a hundred acts who appeared during the three-day programme at the Drumlanrig Castle estate near Thornhill.

Nick Roberts, who co-founded the festival with his brother Alex, was delighted with the public response.

Image copyright Electric Fields Image caption Hundreds of acts performed over the three days of the festival

"It's been a fantastic weekend, what we intended to do this year was make it a really big birthday celebration that we could be really proud of," he said.

"We have totally achieved that.

"We have changed everything around on site - we have got a massive line-up, we have got some megastars who are playing - and so all these kind of things have just combined to make it a really special weekend."

Image copyright Electric Fields Image caption Ezra Furman helped to kick the festival off on Thursday

Image copyright Electric Fields Image caption Organisers said they hoped fans had enjoyed a "really special weekend" at Drumlanrig

Image copyright Electric Fields Image caption Fans of all ages attended over the three days

