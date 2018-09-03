Barrel Law wind farm project voted down
- 3 September 2018
Revised plans for a wind farm previously rejected amid fears it would interfere with RAF radar systems have been refused.
Scottish Borders Council turned down a bid by ABO Wind for eight turbines at Barrel Law near Roberton in 2013.
The local authority had been advised by officials to approve revised plans for seven turbines on the site.
However, the council's planning committee decided to refuse the proposals again by five votes to two.