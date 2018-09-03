Image caption The woman died in hospital after becoming unwell at the party in the Borders

Police are treating the death of a guest at a party in the Borders at the weekend as unexplained.

The 44-year-old woman - who is understood to have been from East Lothian - became unwell during the event in Stow on Saturday night.

She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but died a short time later.

Police said the death was being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious" and said inquiries were continuing.