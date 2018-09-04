Image copyright Electric Fields Image caption Charlie Bear was left behind at the Electric Fields festival at the weekend

The hunt is on to trace the owner of a teddy bear - and a book charting his "wonderful adventures" - after he was left behind at a music festival.

The toy, named Charlie Bear , was discovered after fans departed the Electric Fields festival in Dumfries and Galloway last weekend.

The organisers have posted an appeal on social media to try to get him home.

In the meantime, they have promised to take good care of him on his latest adventure.

Image copyright Electric Fields Image caption A book of the bear's adventures was also found on the site

"All lost property is very important, but some more than others," they said in the social media post.

"Please share this, and let's get Charlie Bear back home! At least this is another story for the book."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the festival, which was held at Drumlanrig Castle, near Thornhill.

All other lost property from the event will be taken to Sanquhar police station by the end of the week.