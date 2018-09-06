Image caption A section of St Mary's Street was sealed off last month

A 40-year-old police officer has been charged in connection with a report of a serious sexual assault in Dumfries.

It follows an incident last month which saw a section of the town's St Mary's Street sealed off in the early hours of the morning.

Police Scotland issued a short statement confirming a man had been arrested and charged.

It added that he was expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court later in the week.