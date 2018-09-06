South Scotland

Police officer charged over Dumfries sex assault

  • 6 September 2018
Taped off
Image caption A section of St Mary's Street was sealed off last month

A 40-year-old police officer has been charged in connection with a report of a serious sexual assault in Dumfries.

It follows an incident last month which saw a section of the town's St Mary's Street sealed off in the early hours of the morning.

Police Scotland issued a short statement confirming a man had been arrested and charged.

It added that he was expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court later in the week.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites