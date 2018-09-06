South Scotland

Teenagers charged over Kelso rugby club attack

  • 6 September 2018
Kelso Rugby Club Image copyright Google
Image caption The charges follow an incident at the town's rugby club last month

Five teenagers have been charged following an assault in Kelso last month.

It follows an incident at the town's rugby club on 25 August which left a 47-year-old man in hospital.

A police statement said four boys - aged been 14 and 17 - had been charged with assault.

It added that a 14-year-old girl had been charged with a communications offence after the incident was filmed and posted online.

Reports have been submitted to the Children's Reporter.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites