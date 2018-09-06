Teenagers charged over Kelso rugby club attack
- 6 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Five teenagers have been charged following an assault in Kelso last month.
It follows an incident at the town's rugby club on 25 August which left a 47-year-old man in hospital.
A police statement said four boys - aged been 14 and 17 - had been charged with assault.
It added that a 14-year-old girl had been charged with a communications offence after the incident was filmed and posted online.
Reports have been submitted to the Children's Reporter.