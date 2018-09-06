Image copyright Google Image caption The charges follow an incident at the town's rugby club last month

Five teenagers have been charged following an assault in Kelso last month.

It follows an incident at the town's rugby club on 25 August which left a 47-year-old man in hospital.

A police statement said four boys - aged been 14 and 17 - had been charged with assault.

It added that a 14-year-old girl had been charged with a communications offence after the incident was filmed and posted online.

Reports have been submitted to the Children's Reporter.