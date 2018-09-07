Cyclists in transatlantic Lockerbie tribute

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The cycling challenge is in honour of the victims of the bombing and those who helped with the aftermath

A team of cyclists have set off from Lockerbie to New York in tribute to those killed when a plane blew up over the Dumfries and Galloway town.

The transatlantic challenge is being launched ahead of the 30th anniversary of the bombing.

The Pan Am flight was en route from London to New York on 21 December 1988 when it exploded killing 270 people - including 11 on the ground.

The team said they were making the trip for those who did not make it home.

Mass participation

The 3,200-mile trip to Syracuse will also remember emergency workers and locals who helped in the aftermath of the terrorist attack.

That is reflected in the five-strong cycling team, which includes the head teacher at Lockerbie Academy, a local police officer, firefighter, ambulance officer and a mountain rescue volunteer.

They will complete the journey in three stages, starting with a tour of local schools.

The team then plan to lead a mass participation cycle from Lockerbie to Edinburgh Castle in mid-October.

The final leg in the United States will start in Washington DC and end at Syracuse University, which lost 35 students in the bombing.

As part of the challenge the team will also raise funds for a local mental health charity to fund a dedicated worker based in Lockerbie Academy.