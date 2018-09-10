Teacher arrested over pupil 'assault' at Dumfries school
- 10 September 2018
A teacher has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a child in Dumfries and Galloway.
BBC Scotland understands that the alleged incident happened at a school in the Dumfries area in August.
A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that the 33-year-old woman had been arrested and that a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Dumfries and Galloway Council has not yet responded to a request for comment.