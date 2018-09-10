Image caption The council took the decision to shut the campus on safety grounds on Friday

Classroom by classroom checks are being carried out at a new school campus in Dumfries which has been closed on safety grounds.

Dumfries and Galloway Council took the decision to indefinitely shut the £28m North West Community Campus on Friday.

It came after a pupil was struck by a smart board - the latest in a string of incidents on the site.

An EIS spokesman said the area deserved a state-of-the-art school but that was not what it had at present.

Parent Cameron Ross told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme his two children were now scared to go to school in case they got hurt.

'Take their time'

He said he believed the opening of the new complex had been rushed.

"Why can they not just leave the kids in their old schools, take their time and build it properly?" he asked.

"There is no rush in this whatsoever - open the school in October and, there you go, there are not going to be all these silly, stupid mistakes.

"A board falling on a kid should never happen."

Image caption A union said the area deserved a state-of-the-art learning facility

Andrew O'Halloran, local secretary of the EIS, told the programme the union shared the concern of parents.

"This is a cause of immense stress to the staff and the pupils of the community," he said.

"The staff are already working very hard to prepare pupils for exams, their workload is incredible.

"They don't need on top of that something which breaks education and breaks their bond with the community."

He added: "The people of north west Dumfries deserve a state-of-the-art education facility and that is not what they are getting."

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption A first problem in the school was blamed on a sprinkler fitting error

He said the issue was complicated by the fact that pupils could not go back into their old schools due to vandalism or other occupancy.

The first issue emerged at the new campus before it opened when there were claims a ceiling had collapsed.

It was subsequently said a sprinkler fitting error had caused "sagging and superficial damage".

The school then had to shut for two days last month after a pupil was struck by a sliding door which came off its rails.

In the latest incident, another child was struck by a smart board, prompting the decision to close the school indefinitely.

Contractor Graham said it had immediately investigated and concluded that "excessive force" had been used on the smart board.

'Angry and frustrated'

A range of leisure activities have been put in place for the hundreds of pupils on the campus while it is closed.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said it was "disappointed, angry and frustrated" by the closure.

"The independent inspection is still ongoing as we seek classroom by classroom assurances on safety," it said.

"The council is now focusing all efforts in continuing children's learning in safe spaces, which is our priority.

"We are concentrating on working with the community of north west Dumfries to provide education and activities for all our pupils whilst the independent assessors provide us with assurances we require."

It said independent inspectors would report to the council as soon as possible and decisions would be taken "as appropriate" and an update provided.