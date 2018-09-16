Woman hit by vehicle in Earlston while going into car boot
- 16 September 2018
A woman had to be freed from between two vehicles after she was hit by a car as she tried to access her car boot.
Crews were alerted to the incident in Melrose Road, Earlston, just after 18:50 on Saturday.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters had to use hydraulic cutting equipment as well as small tools and airbags to help get the 66-year-old out.
The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with leg injuries.