Image caption Repairs work at DG One is ahead of schedule and it should reopen in July next year

A leisure centre shut for major repairs four years ago is set to open weeks ahead of its most recent schedule.

An inquiry into construction faults at the DG One site in Dumfries found 90 issues with the project.

At one stage it was forecast the remedial work at the building would be completed in time for it to reopen in October next year.

However, the latest report to Dumfries and Galloway Council has suggested it could be back in use by 15 July 2019.

When work originally started on site it was hoped it could be completed by February this year.

However, the discovery of "significant further defects" put that date back by more than 18 months.

It eventually emerged that the repairs bill would exceed the original £17m construction costs.

The latest report said it was hoped the work could be completed by the beginning of July with a reopening shortly afterwards.

It would allow the facility to be used for much of the school summer holidays next year.