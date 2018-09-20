Image copyright Solway Press Services

Police are investigating a raid on a cash machine at a supermarket in Gretna.

A farm vehicle appears to have been used to target the ATM at the front of the Co-op store.

The alarm was raised at about 02:45 and the area has been cordoned off as investigations continue.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing and has appealed to anyone who saw anything in the area to come forward with information.