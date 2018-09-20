Image copyright Jim Barton Image caption A report on the proposal will go to Scottish Borders Council next week

Scottish Borders Council is considering a merger with NHS Borders to create a single authority for the region.

The proposals would see the combined council and health board take charge of 9,000 staff and more than £400m in public funding.

A report to go to the council next week described it as an "unprecedented opportunity".

Corporate policy adviser Michael Cook said it could deliver a "significant improvement in outcomes".

"If the council was to neglect to make its arguments for a new way of doing things, then it would be failing in its responsibility to optimise outcomes for the region's citizens and communities," he said.

"In turn, there is risk that, in failing to put forward a vision for the future, that other public bodies advance proposals which may not serve the best interests of the Scottish Borders and its people."

Social inequalities

The report highlights several challenges in the Borders that have prompted the proposals.

They include:

a reduction in public spending

a sparse and ageing population

persistent social inequalities

the likely impact of Brexit on the region

the devolution of powers from Westminster to Holyrood creating an "imbalance" with the authority's English neighbours

The report said that addressing those concerns was difficult due to the co-ordination required between the council and NHS Borders.

'Logical step'

A council statement said: "If approved at the full meeting of SBC on Tuesday, the submission will be made to the Scottish government and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities as part of the joint local governance review which aims to consider how powers, responsibilities and resources are shared across national and local government and with communities.

"The proposal argues that a single public authority would be a logical next step following a series of Scottish government actions in recent years which have aimed to eliminate boundaries and obstacles between public-sector organisations to deliver improved outcomes for residents.

"These include the Scottish government's report into the future delivery of public services by the Christie Commission, the launch of the national performance framework, which sets out a vision for national wellbeing in Scotland, as well as the Community Empowerment Act that aims to allow residents to have more of a say in decisions which affect them."

NHS Borders chairman, John Raine, said the board welcomed the opportunity to "engage with partners on how to improve health and social care outcomes for the Borders population".

"There is certainly a 'big conversation' to be had and, subject to discussion with Scottish government and the democracy matters team, a starting point for dialogue with staff and local partners on possible options for the delivery of future public services in the Borders," he said.