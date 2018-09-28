Image caption A memorial archway and paving stone have been unveiled

A World War One solider has been honoured in his home town of Wigtown, exactly 100 years after an act of bravery earned him a Victoria Cross.

A memorial archway and paving stone have been unveiled to commemorate Acting Sergeant Louis McGuffie.

Despite being twice wounded in the war, the soldier, who was 25 at the time, was reported to have rescued British captives and taken up to 40 enemy soldiers prisoner single-handedly.

He died in action a few days later.

On 28 September 1918 at Piccadilly, near Wytschaete, Belgium, Sgt McGuffie, of the King's Own Scottish Borderers 1st/5th Battalion, entered enemy dug-outs, facing gun fire, before taking multiple prisoners on his own.

Image caption Past members of the King's Own Scottish Borders were at the unveiling

He later dealt with more dug-outs, forcing an officer and 25 other ranks to surrender.

The soldier then continued to pursue and capture more soldiers before rescuing fellow British soldiers who were being led away as prisoners.

An officer, describing Sgt McGuffie's actions at the time, stated: "The chief strong point in the Boche line was Piccadilly Farm, a fortified house held by a number of machine guns.

"Time again McGuffie rushed the machine guns by himself, and knocked out or captured their crews."

On 4 October, Sgt McGuffie was hit by a shell and died, unaware he was to be awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery.

His Victoria Cross is displayed at the regimental museum in Berwick upon Tweed.

Image caption The unveiling of the commemorative stone took place following a parade in the town gardens

The commemorative event at Wigtown County Buildings on Friday was attended by relatives of Sgt McGuffie, past members of the King's Own Scottish Borders, armed forces representatives and the Louis McGuffie VC Centenary Committee.

The unveiling of the commemorative stone took place following a parade in the town gardens, to be named Louis McGuffie VC Memorial Gardens.

Councillor Jim McColm, who lay a wreath at the ceremony on behalf of Wigtown area committee, said: "This event is a fitting tribute to the memory of a very gallant soldier who gave his life in the service of his country.

"His actions on 28 September 1918 were above and beyond the call of duty and fully merited the award of the Victoria Cross.

"Sadly, like so many others, Louis didn't return from the battlefields and it's important that the enormity of the losses remains in our memory."