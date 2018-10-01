Moffat flyover crash woman remains in critical condition
- 1 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 69-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital after a motorway flyover crash which claimed the life of a 72-year-old man.
Nicholas Dennis, of Maidenhead, was killed in the crash on the A74(M) and A701 near Moffat on Wednesday.
A passenger in his silver VW Golf was badly injured and police said her condition remained unchanged.
Anyone who witnessed the crash which shut the road for several hours has been asked to come forward.