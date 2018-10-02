Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Eilean Hogarth received her honour 28 years after her late husband was recognised

A woman from the Borders has completed a family double - receiving the British Empire Medal 28 years after her late husband picked up the same honour.

Eilean Hogarth, of Kelso, was recognised for her services to charity.

She received her medal from the Duke of Buccleuch at Bowhill House in Selkirk - the same location where husband Jimmy got his honour from the duke's father.

Ms Hogarth was described as a "hugely inspirational member of the community" who had made a difference to many.

The duke said: "It truly was a great honour to meet Eilean and present her with this British Empire Medal.

"Eilean's commitment has previously been honoured by NHS Borders who named her Supporter of the Year in 2016 and Kelso Rotary who awarded her Citizen of the Year, again in 2016.

"It is hardly surprising that she has achieved this recognition for she is truly a heroine in our community but the British Empire Medal is a national honour and one of which she is an outstanding recipient."