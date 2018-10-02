Image copyright PHIL WILKINSON

A £500,000 funding package has been announced to attract visitors to southern Scotland.

It will focus on coastal and forest activities in Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders in particular.

VisitScotland will use the Scottish government support to launch the two-year campaign.

Regional leadership director Paula Ward said they would promote the "wealth of fantastic experiences" across the south of the country.

"From the dark skies to the dramatic coastline, not forgetting some of the world's best walking and cycling routes on our doorstep, the See South Scotland campaign will bring to life the abundance of activities, rich experiences and stunning scenery on offer right across this region," she said.

"It is a very exciting time for tourism with the development of the South of Scotland Economic Partnership and the opportunities afforded through the Borderlands Growth Deal.

"We have the opportunity to shine the spotlight onto this region and bring visitors from across the world to experience it for themselves."

Tourism Secretary Fiona Hyslop said she was delighted to help put the south of Scotland on the map as a "must-visit" tourist destination.

"This fantastic new campaign will help to promote the wide range of exciting attractions the area has to offer to both domestic and international markets," she said.