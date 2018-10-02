Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jean Dennis was a passenger in the car which crashed off a motorway flyover

A woman has died almost a week after the car she was travelling in crashed off a motorway flyover in southern Scotland and landed on the road below.

Jean Dennis, 69, was a passenger in the silver Volkswagen Golf 5 that crashed last Wednesday on the A74(M) and A701 near Moffat.

The driver Nicholas Dennis, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mrs Dennis, from Maidenhead, died at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow on Tuesday.

PC Lloyd Caven from Police Scotland said: "We continue to carry out inquiries into the incident and have spoken to a number of witnesses, however I would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling northbound on the motorway shortly before the collision at junction 15.

"Anyone with any information or who may have footage on their dashcam is asked to contact officers."