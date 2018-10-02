Borderlands growth bid submitted
Multi-million pound plans "to transform the economy" of southern Scotland and northern England have been submitted.
The Borderlands Partnership has passed its proposals for a growth deal to the UK and Scottish governments.
Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, Northumberland, Cumbria and Carlisle City councils are all part of the initiative.
A conference in Dumfries earlier this year was told it could be "transformational" for the area.
A statement from the Borderlands Partnership described the submission of the bid as a "key milestone" for the project.
Among its main goals is to look at the feasibility of extending the Borders Railway beyond Tweedbank to Carlisle.
It also involves four specific place-based projects, which are:
- Carlisle Station Gateway
- Chapelcross Energy Park near Annan
- Berwick Theatre and Conference Centre
- The Mountain Bike Innovation Centre in the Borders
Negotiations will now take place with the UK and Scottish governments to develop a business case and take the project forward.
What has been said about the deal being submitted?
- Scottish Secretary David Mundell said: "The Borderlands Growth Deal is a genuinely innovative initiative and has the potential to transform the economy of the whole region, both in the south of Scotland and across the border, creating jobs and increasing prosperity."
- Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry said: "We are moving closer to a truly historic Borderlands Growth Deal which will deliver investment, create jobs and drive economic growth in the Northern Powerhouse and across the Borderlands region."
- Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Secretary Michael Matheson said: "The Scottish government is committed to working towards a Borderlands deal that will drive inclusive growth, delivering real economic benefit for individuals, businesses and communities across the region."
- UK Borderlands Champion John Stevenson said: "The submission of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal is a very significant moment for our region. It is a unique opportunity for the area which I believe is only the start of an economic revival."
- South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth said the area should not be "short-changed" by the deal. He added: "It is vital that the UK and Scottish governments match the ambition of the councils submitting the growth deal and deliver a similar level of funding to other areas."