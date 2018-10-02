Borderlands growth bid submitted

Image copyright Richard Sutcliffe Image caption A conference on the deal was held in Dumfries in June

Multi-million pound plans "to transform the economy" of southern Scotland and northern England have been submitted.

The Borderlands Partnership has passed its proposals for a growth deal to the UK and Scottish governments.

Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, Northumberland, Cumbria and Carlisle City councils are all part of the initiative.

A conference in Dumfries earlier this year was told it could be "transformational" for the area.

A statement from the Borderlands Partnership described the submission of the bid as a "key milestone" for the project.

Among its main goals is to look at the feasibility of extending the Borders Railway beyond Tweedbank to Carlisle.

It also involves four specific place-based projects, which are:

Carlisle Station Gateway

Chapelcross Energy Park near Annan

Berwick Theatre and Conference Centre

The Mountain Bike Innovation Centre in the Borders

Negotiations will now take place with the UK and Scottish governments to develop a business case and take the project forward.

What has been said about the deal being submitted?

David Mundell said the deal was "genuinely innovative"