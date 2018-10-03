Image caption The opening of The Bridge has been put on hold

The opening of an £11m "learning hub" has been delayed after the closure of a nearby new school on safety grounds.

The Bridge in Dumfries was scheduled to open this month but it has now been confirmed it will be put on hold.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said it was undergoing a "quality assurance review" similar to that being carried out on the North West Community Campus.

That facility was shut last month on safety grounds just a few weeks after it was opened and it remains closed.

The Bridge is part of the wider learning town initiative in Dumfries aimed at overhauling education in the area.

'Ready to occupy'

It is designed to offer specialist higher academic and vocational studies.

Last month contractors Graham - who are behind both projects - told the BBC Scotland news website The Bridge remained on schedule to open in October.

However, the council has now said it would be put on hold with no timetable set for its opening until checks had taken place.

"This will delay the opening of the building until we are satisfied that the building is ready to occupy," a spokesman said.