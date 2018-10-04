Teenagers arrested over Kirkcudbright house blaze
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fire which extensively damaged a 12-bedroom house in Dumfries and Galloway.
The blaze at Park House in Kirkcudbright was discovered at about 13:00 on Tuesday.
Firefighters spent several hours tackling the flames at the property, which has been empty for some time.
Police said two 14-year-olds had been arrested and charged. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.