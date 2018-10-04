South Scotland

Annan homes evacuated after car damages gas pipe

  • 4 October 2018
A number of homes had to be evacuated after a car fractured a mains gas pipe in Annan.

It followed a two-vehicle crash on North Street, between Albert Place and Alexandra Place, at about 10:40 on Wednesday.

A silver VW Jetta being driven by a 78-year-old man collided with a Chevrolet Matiz, shunting it into a nearby house.

It fractured the gas pipe and the area was cordoned off for a short time while repairs were carried out.

The driver was not injured in the collision.

