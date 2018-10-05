South Scotland

Switch on time for Kirkcudbright festival of light

  • 5 October 2018
Festival of Light Image copyright Colin Hattersley
Image caption A large wicker horse will be part of celebrations in Kirkcudbright

A 10-day celebration of the "remarkable quality" of the light in a south of Scotland town has started.

The Kirkcudbright Festival of Light runs until 14 October and includes a lantern parade, classical music and designs beamed on to buildings.

A large illuminated wicker horse will also be part of proceedings which organisers describe as a "real treat".

Paul Bush of VisitScotland said it should be a "fantastic spectacle" for the south of Scotland town.

Image copyright Colin Hattersley
Image caption A wide range of events are part of the 10-day festival

Colin Saul, one of the festival organisers, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming visitors and residents to all the events we have organised, and to enjoy just wandering about admiring the illuminations and displays."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites