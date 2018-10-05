Switch on time for Kirkcudbright festival of light
A 10-day celebration of the "remarkable quality" of the light in a south of Scotland town has started.
The Kirkcudbright Festival of Light runs until 14 October and includes a lantern parade, classical music and designs beamed on to buildings.
A large illuminated wicker horse will also be part of proceedings which organisers describe as a "real treat".
Paul Bush of VisitScotland said it should be a "fantastic spectacle" for the south of Scotland town.
Colin Saul, one of the festival organisers, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming visitors and residents to all the events we have organised, and to enjoy just wandering about admiring the illuminations and displays."