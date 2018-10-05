Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption A large wicker horse will be part of celebrations in Kirkcudbright

A 10-day celebration of the "remarkable quality" of the light in a south of Scotland town has started.

The Kirkcudbright Festival of Light runs until 14 October and includes a lantern parade, classical music and designs beamed on to buildings.

A large illuminated wicker horse will also be part of proceedings which organisers describe as a "real treat".

Paul Bush of VisitScotland said it should be a "fantastic spectacle" for the south of Scotland town.

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption A wide range of events are part of the 10-day festival

Colin Saul, one of the festival organisers, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming visitors and residents to all the events we have organised, and to enjoy just wandering about admiring the illuminations and displays."