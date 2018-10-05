Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The A77 will be shut north of Stranraer while rail services from the town are being replaced by buses

Trunk road network operator Scotland Transerv has defended the timing of works in south west Scotland.

It has faced criticism for closures on the A77 and A75 this weekend while bus services continue to run in place of trains between Stranraer and Ayr.

MSP Finlay Carson said that combination could create "unacceptable" disruption for people travelling in the area.

However, Scotland TranServ said it had consulted widely in planning its programme of works.

"The road condition makes it essential to accelerate these resurfacing projects ahead of the winter weather," a statement said.

"In combining a number of schemes it is our aim to reduce the long-term disruption to communities and businesses."

'Escort arrangements'

It said "specific access and escort arrangements" had been made to accommodate Scotrail replacement bus services.

"Further provisions are being made with coaches travelling from Northern Ireland to attend football matches in Glasgow," it added.

"The diversion route is recommended and approved by a number of authorities, and regarded as sufficiently removed from the A75 Barncrosh resurfacing works to minimise any further disruption.

"Closures are necessary due to the narrow width of the trunk road in some sections, which limit the working space for our operatives.

"The health and safety of our workers and of the travelling public is of utmost concern to Scotland TranServ and our contractors."

'Far too long'

Mr Carson said that while he welcomed work to improve the route, he had concerns about its timing.

He had hoped it could be put on hold until a clear timetable for the return of rail services was in place.

He said the diversion put in place when the A77 was closed was "far too long" and renewed his call for work to bring Ayr station back into use to be carried out as soon as possible.