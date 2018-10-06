Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Robert the Bruce killed John "Red" Comyn near the site where the club was planned

Plans have been withdrawn for a nightclub near the spot where Robert the Bruce began his bid for the throne of Scotland.

Bruce killed John "Red" Comyn, his rival for the crown, at the old Greyfriars Church in Dumfries in 1306.

A proposal had been tabled to overhaul an empty pound shop which sits close to that site.

However, developers have decided to drop the scheme blaming circumstances outwith their control.

They said that while the project would not proceed it had shown there was "potential and demand for more nightlife" in the town.

Image caption A plaque on the building marks the spot where the historic killing took place

The proposals would have seen the creation of a bar area, dancefloor and DJ booth inside the building.

Public opinion in the town was split on the project with letters of representation received both in favour and against.

Some argued it would fill a "long-vacant" building and see investment in the town and create jobs.

However, opponents said there were already too many "late-night venues" and extra policing would be needed in the area.