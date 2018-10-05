Image copyright Police Scotland

Three men took part in setting a former soldier's car on fire in an apparent row over a load of wood, a court has heard.

Christopher Harkins, 34, James O'Brien, 23, and Stephen Garrity, 24, were convicted of wilful fire-raising after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The trio targeted Andrew Patterson at his home in Annan last November.

His BMW Gran Turismo - imported from Germany - was set alight with the blaze spreading to his property.

Both the car and house were badly damaged and Mr Patterson had to flee to safety.

Poured petrol

The court heard the man had run a firewood company which hit money troubles.

Mr Patterson had earlier sold Harkins £250-worth of wood. There was a separate issue over a van Harkins had bought from him.

In a police interview, Garrity said he had travelled from Dumfries to Annan with Harkins and O'Brien.

He stated he had been offered £50 to start a fire.

Garrity denied torching the BMW - instead insisting he had poured petrol on Mr Patterson's driveway before setting it alight.

'In tears'

He added: "Chris told me to get out and do it. He said he had dealings with the guy and he had stolen wood from him.

"He told me to pour petrol at the back of the driveway. James showed me where the house was.

"I used a lighter to ignite it. After I came back to the van, Chris said: 'That'll give him a scare'."

Garrity claimed he was "in tears" the next day when he found out on Facebook the extent of the damage.

Lord Beckett deferred sentencing on the trio, all from Dumfries, until a later date.