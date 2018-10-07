Biker dies after crash on A76 near Dumfries
- 7 October 2018
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with another vehicle near Dumfries.
The incident took place at around 16:20 on Saturday on the A76.
James Dalkin, from Larkhall, was riding his Kawasaki motorbike north when the collision happened. The 61-year-old was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary but he died a short time later.
The 38-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Police have appealed for witnesses.