A motorcyclist has died after a crash with another vehicle near Dumfries.

The incident took place at around 16:20 on Saturday on the A76.

James Dalkin, from Larkhall, was riding his Kawasaki motorbike north when the collision happened. The 61-year-old was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary but he died a short time later.

The 38-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Police have appealed for witnesses.