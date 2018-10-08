Old schools in Thornhill and Glentrool set for new lease of life
Two former primary schools in south west Scotland are set to receive a new lease of life.
The sites in Glentrool and Thornhill have secured more than £180,000 towards conversion plans.
The Thornhill Collective will purchase the old Wallace Hall Primary and turn it into studios, offices and a performance space.
Glentrool and Bargrennan Community Trust will turn its old school in a multi-use community facility.
The schools are among seven projects to benefit from the latest round of cash made available from the Scottish Land Fund.
The others are:
- Mull and Iona Community Trust - £257,266 to buy land adjacent to the community owned pontoon at Ulva Ferry on the Isle of Mull and develop a shore facilities building
- Tobermory Harbour Association - £99,307 to purchase the old sawmill, boathouse, pier and slipway in Aros Park on Mull
- Poets Neuk - £61,750 towards plans to buy a small, neglected garden in St Andrews on the site of what was Greyfriars Chapel
- Peebles Community Trust - £48,765 to buy 17 acres of Eshiels Wood
- Isle of Kerrera Development Trust - £119,167 to convert the former Kerrera School into a community hub