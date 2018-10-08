Image copyright Richard Webb Image caption The money will help to transform the old Wallace Hall Primary in Thornhill

Two former primary schools in south west Scotland are set to receive a new lease of life.

The sites in Glentrool and Thornhill have secured more than £180,000 towards conversion plans.

The Thornhill Collective will purchase the old Wallace Hall Primary and turn it into studios, offices and a performance space.

Glentrool and Bargrennan Community Trust will turn its old school in a multi-use community facility.

The schools are among seven projects to benefit from the latest round of cash made available from the Scottish Land Fund.

The others are: