Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A6112 north of Coldstream on Sunday

A 54-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Scottish Borders on Sunday morning.

The accident happened on the A6112 near Lennel, north of Coldstream, at about 11:25.

A blue Honda VFR motorbike heading north was involved in the collision with a white Volkswagen Polo heading south.

Police said that the man riding the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Ross Drummond said "This was a serious road traffic collision in which a 54-year-old man sadly lost his life and my sincere condolences go to his family and friends.

"Inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and anyone who witnessed this, or who saw the motorcycle beforehand, is urged to contact us as soon as possible."

It was the second fatal accident involving a motorcyclist in southern Scotland in the space of 24 hours.

On Saturday afternoon 61-year-old James Dalkin from Larkhall died following a crash near Dumfries.