Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A6112 north of Coldstream on Sunday

Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in the Borders at the weekend.

Jeremy Charles Taylor, 54, of Haydon Bridge, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident involving his motorbike and a car.

The incident happened at about 11:10 on Sunday on the A6112 north of Coldstream.

PC Clark Black said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Taylor's family."

He added: "We are conducting a thorough investigation to establish exactly what happened during this incident."