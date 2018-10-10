Coldstream motorbike crash victim identified
- 10 October 2018
Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in the Borders at the weekend.
Jeremy Charles Taylor, 54, of Haydon Bridge, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident involving his motorbike and a car.
The incident happened at about 11:10 on Sunday on the A6112 north of Coldstream.
PC Clark Black said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Taylor's family."
He added: "We are conducting a thorough investigation to establish exactly what happened during this incident."