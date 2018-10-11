Image copyright Facebook Image caption Antony and Delia Green were on holiday in Majorca

A Scottish couple have been named as victims of a flash flood in Majorca.

Antony and Delia Green, from Moffat, were passengers in a taxi which was swallowed up when water surged into the area around the coastal resort of Sant Llorenc.

The driver, Juan Sillero, was also killed.

At least 12 people are now believed to have died after torrential rainstorms hit the area around Sant Llorenc des Cardassar on Tuesday night.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the couple's family.

Image caption Cars were swept away when the flash flood struck

Image copyright AFP Image caption The flood caused significant damage

Tourists Tony and Delia Green, both in their seventies, were found by divers inside the vehicle in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The taxi was submerged by the flood water in the resort town of S'illot. Friend Emilio Dicerbo said everyone in Moffat, where the couple lived for more than 10 years, would be "devastated" by their deaths.

The 84-year-old retired ice cream merchant said: "They were a very friendly, lovely couple.

"Tony would always get out a bit to the shops most mornings and we would have a blether.

"He liked to go have a game of pool, he loved his wee bit of potted plants outside his front door - he did tend his plants, very neat and tidy."

'A friendly couple'

Mr Dicerbo said Antony Green was a retired publican and head teacher. He added: "When Delia was out she would always have a blether, but she was very limited (due to bad health).

"They were a very friendly couple, just normal.

"Everyone will be devastated."

Image caption More than 80 soldiers joined the rescue and clean-up effort

David Mundell, MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale, said: "I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy involving Mr and Mrs Green from Moffat and everyone affected by flash flooding in Majorca.

"My thoughts are with Mr and Mrs Green's family and friends at this difficult time."

A spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: "We are supporting the family of two British people following their deaths in Spain, and will do all we can to assist them at this deeply difficult time.

"Our staff remain in contact with the Spanish authorities who are responsible for responding to the floods, and are ready to assist any other British people who require our help."

Image copyright EPA Image caption Hundreds of residents have been forced to move to emergency shelters

Weather forecasters reported that eight inches of rain fell in the area - 40 miles east of the capital of Palma on the Spanish island - in just four hours.

Witnesses described having minutes to find safety as the water levels rose, inundating houses and catching motorists off guard.

Floodwaters tore down trees, swept numerous cars and trucks into piles of twisted metal and buried streets under mud.

A massive clean-up effort has now begun in the worst-hit eastern towns and villages, where hundreds of residents are returning to clear their badly damaged homes from the flood waters.

Soldiers are still searching for three people, including a five year old boy, missing since Monday evening.

Police in the worst hit town of Sant Llorenç say they're dealing with many incidents of looting, and have increased patrols.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez called news of the flooding "devastating" as he visited the area on Wednesday.

He said: "My solidarity and support goes out to the families and friends of victims and all the affected by these tragic floods."

He said the disaster hit towns, which once offered a picture postcard image of the island, will take months to bring back to normality.

Hundreds of displaced residents are in emergency shelters, and about 80 soldiers were expected to join more than 100 rescuers who are working in the area.