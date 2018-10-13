Image copyright Reuters Image caption The cycling challenge is taking place ahead of the 30th anniversary of the bombing

A mass participation cycle ride is due to take place in tribute to the people killed in the Lockerbie bombing.

It is the second stage of a transatlantic challenge being undertaken ahead of its 30th anniversary.

Riders will go from Lockerbie to Edinburgh Castle to honour the 270 people killed in 1988.

However, a yellow weather warning for rain means a risk assessment will be carried out before they set off.

Contingency plans have been put in place to allow processions to take place in Lockerbie and Edinburgh should the ride be cancelled on safety grounds.

The group leading the challenge includes the head teacher at Lockerbie Academy, a local police officer, firefighter, ambulance officer and a mountain rescue volunteer.

They launched their Cycle to Syracuse last month with a tour of local schools.

The latest stage will see them joined by others to make the trip from Lockerbie to Edinburgh Castle.

The final leg in the United States will start in Washington DC and end at Syracuse University, which lost 35 students in the bombing.

As part of the challenge the team will also raise funds for a local mental health charity to fund a dedicated worker based in Lockerbie Academy.