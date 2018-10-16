Image copyright Google Image caption Scottish Borders Council is being asked to commit up to £1.8m to the scheme

A council is being asked to commit up to £1.8m to a housing development in the Borders after contamination issues emerged on the site.

Problems were found at the Langhaugh project in Galashiels during demolition and clearance works.

A report highlighted unforeseen costs to rid the site of asbestos which had not been apparent when it was bought.

Scottish Borders Council (SBC) is being advised to approve the funding to allow the 39 home project to proceed.

Eildon Housing Association is behind the extra care housing scheme which it has been estimated will now cost over £7.6m.

It has secured more than £3.2m from private borrowing with the Scottish government providing £2.6m.

SBC will provide the remainder of the funding package if councillors agree to follow officials' recommendations.