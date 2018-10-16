Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was struck by a car while using the cash machine in Stranraer

A woman has been hit by a car while she was using a cash machine in south west Scotland.

The vehicle mounted the pavement on Stranraer's George Street to overtake a bus at about 09:45 on Saturday and struck the 60-year-old.

She was using the ATM outside the WH Smith store when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Astra style car.

Police said that although the woman had not been injured she had been left in a "state of shock" by the incident.

The car did not stop after the collision and police are seeking witnesses.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who can help identify the car and driver has been asked to come forward.

Police are also keen to track down any dashcam footage of the incident.