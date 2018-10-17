Image copyright David Dixon Image caption Other drivers saw sparks coming from Callum Shaw's car

A man who drove along a motorway with a front tyre missing has been banned from the road.

A court heard other drivers were startled to see sparks coming from Callum Shaw's car on the A74(M) in Dumfries and Galloway.

The 25-year-old, from Consett, County Durham, admitted driving dangerously without proper control of his car for more than 12 miles in July.

He was fined £600 and banned from driving for 12 months.

Dumfries Sheriff Court heard how he had been driving home after drinking with a friend.

'Smell of drink'

Other drivers spotted sparks coming from the car and it was eventually found abandoned on the roadside near Ecclefechan.

Fiscal depute Jennifer McGill said: "Shaw was eventually traced a short distance away, walking south on the hard shoulder and with a strong smell of drink from his breath, and was taken to the police station for tests."

He admitted driving dangerously for 12.7 miles south of Johnstonebridge without a nearside front tyre which had deflated and detached itself.

He continued to drive on the rim and then the brake disc until abandoning the car.

Borrowed car

Shaw also admitted driving with more than three times the permitted drink limit on his breath, without L plates while holding a provisional licence and without insurance.

He also pled guilty to assaulting a police officer at Loreburn Street police station in Dumfries by grabbing him by the throat and attempting to knock him to the ground.

Solicitor Liz Dougan said Shaw, a gamekeeper, had borrowed the car to visit a friend in the Johnstonebridge area.

She added: "He had some alcohol to drink and had intended staying the night, but he was concerned about his partner who was pregnant and decided to go home."