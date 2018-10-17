Image copyright Jim Barton

A path network improvement package has been secured to ensure people continue to enjoy the "fantastic scenery" of the Eildon Hills in the Borders.

Scottish Borders Council will receive more than £100,000 from VisitScotland.

It will carry out work to repair areas of erosion along more than 4km (2.48 miles) of upland paths.

Mark Rowley, of SBC, said the walks were "extremely popular" and included the well-known long-distance route, St Cuthbert's Way.

He said it was estimated about 300 walkers a week used the path and it was vital to ensure their experience remained "positive" as well as protecting the hills and paths.

VisitScotland regional leadership director Paula Ward said it was crucial to address "pinch points" in tourist demand.

'Hugely valued'

"With its proximity to the Borders Railway, it is popular with local walkers as well as those from further afield wishing to discover one of the best walks in the UK, and experience the fantastic scenery on offer at the top," she said.

The improvement work will be carried out during next year.

Edward Morris, of Buccleuch Estates which owns the Eildon Hills, said access to the area was "hugely valued" by locals and visitors alike.

"It is excellent news that the well-trekked path network is to be upgraded and this will only enhance the enjoyment of current enthusiasts and encourage new walkers to go out and enjoy this beautiful landscape," he said.