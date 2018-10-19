Lowther Hills wind farm objection lodged

Image copyright Buccleuch/Forsa Energy

A council has agreed to formally object to proposals for a major wind farm in the Lowther Hills.

The application will be considered directly by Scottish ministers because of the scale of the development.

A Dumfries and Galloway Council report said the scaled-back 30-turbine scheme had addressed some concerns about visual impact but others remained.

Councillors agreed with a recommendation to register their opposition to the plans.

The report said the North Lowther Energy Initiative scheme would constitute a "visually dominant and incongruous development" in the area despite being reduced from original proposals of 42 turbines.

The development is a partnership between Buccleuch and Forsa Energy (formerly 2020 Renewables).

They said they had been "working hard" to listen to the views of stakeholders on the plans.

Despite the changes, the council decided to oppose the scheme near Wanlockhead.