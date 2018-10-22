Image copyright Moffat Mountain Rescue Image caption The accident happened in the Ae forest in Dumfries and Galloway

A mountain biker has been rescued after falling from his bike and suffering concussion in the Ae forest in Dumfries and Galloway.

Moffat Mountain Rescue Team were alerted to the unconscious man at about 15:00 on Sunday and said he had fallen on a steep route, deep in the forest.

A rescue helicopter was also called out from Prestwick.

The man regained consciousness and the mountain rescue team managed to get him to an ambulance.

The team's doctor then aided the ambulance crew before the man was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.