Man, 54, dies after car hits tree near Kirkpatrick Fleming
- 25 October 2018
A 54-year-old man has been killed in a crash in Dumfries and Galloway.
Police said a black BMW left the road and hit a tree on the A74M near Kirkpatrick Fleming just after 22:00 on Wednesday.
The man is from the Blackburn area of Lancashire.
Police said there may have been debris on the road and want to identify a southbound vehicle which may have lost timber from its load between Junctions 19 and 21.