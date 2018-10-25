Three charged over raid on Galashiels mobile phone shop
Three teenagers have been charged after £11,500 worth of mobile devices was stolen from a phone shop in the Borders.
The incident happened at a store in Galashiels at about 16:45 on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old man was arrested a short time later in the Traquair area. A further two men, aged 18 and 17, were traced during a police road check in Peebles.
Officers said some stolen property was recovered in nearby Walkerburn.
The men are expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.