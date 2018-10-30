South Scotland

Woman seriously hurt in A701 crash near Ae village

  • 30 October 2018
A701 Ae turn off Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened on the A701 near Ae village on Monday afternoon

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in southern Scotland.

The 49-year-old from Ae village was driving a silver Peugeot on the A701 near her home when it was involved in the collision with two vans.

The accident happened at about 16:00 on Monday and the road was shut until the early hours of Tuesday.

The woman was cut from her vehicle and taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

A 50-year-old man from Dumfries who was driving a white Ford Transit van involved was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

PC Paul Watson said: "The road at the scene was closed until the early hours of Tuesday in order to carry out a full collision investigation and to clear the vehicles from the road."

He appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites