Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Peebles was badly hit by Storm Frank back in December 2015

Flood protection options are being examined for a Scottish Borders town which suffered extensive damage during Storm Frank.

Peebles has suffered repeated problems but was particularly badly hit in December 2015.

Scottish Borders Council said it wanted local residents to find out more about the risk posed to the town.

It wants them to comment on potential measures that could help tackle the problems it has faced.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The council wants public input into what measures it should take to tackle the problems

SBC's executive member for roads and infrastructure Gordon Edgar said: "Peebles has been badly affected by flooding in recent years, most notably during Storm Frank in December 2015 which was a one in 55-year event which caused extensive damage.

"With this in mind, the opinion of local people in Peebles is essential."

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption An exhibition will look at different options to address the town's flooding issues

A flood study exhibition is being held in MacFarlane Hall at Peebles Parish Church on 6 November from noon until 20:00.

Members of SBC's project team and Scottish Water will be in attendance to answer any queries.