One of the UK's leading egg producers has successfully overturned the refusal of its plans for a chicken shed for 32,000 birds in the Scottish Borders.

Councillors turned down the proposals by Glenrath Farms at Easter Happrew near Peebles last year.

They voted down the scheme by five votes to four - going against planning officer advice.

A Scottish government reporter has now reversed that decision ruling that the project can proceed.

She concluded that in light of the mitigation measures being proposed the development would not be likely to have "significant environmental effects".

The company will now be able to construct the new shed next to one of similar size which already exists on the site.

Glenrath Farms was established as a family firm in the Borders in 1959 and now produces more than one million eggs a day.