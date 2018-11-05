Three vehicles have been badly damaged after being deliberately set alight in a town in Dumfries and Galloway.

Emergency service were called out to Port Street in Annan at about 21:45 on Saturday.

On arrival they found a Fiat Sedici, Mitsubishi L200 and VW T4 all on fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was able to put out the flames but police have appealed for witnesses to the incident which is being treated as suspicious.