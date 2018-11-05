Image caption Jack Lowden picked up his award at the weekend

The Scottish Bafta winner for best film actor has paid tribute to his time in amateur operatics in the Borders as the starting point for his career.

Jack Lowden, who grew up in Oxton and attended Earlston High School, picked up the honour at the weekend for his part in Calibre.

He used to perform in local shows at his secondary and with the Galashiels Operatic Society.

He said they had started him out on his way to major motion picture roles.

"There's quite a lot of talk about how difficult it is to become an actor and how much money you need," he said.

"And, of course, that is true when you get up into the upper echelons into drama schools in London and things like that."

'Rarely helped'

However, he said there were less expensive routes on offer - including his own pathway into the profession.

"We do have some things in this country in Scotland that are available to people if they want to," he said.

"One of the main things that helped me - and basically where I learned to act - was in amateur operatics in the Borders.

"They are all over Scotland and they are very rarely talked about - or helped."