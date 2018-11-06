Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption A public inquiry is to be held into the flood protection project on the Whitesands

A public inquiry is starting into £25m proposals to tackle long-standing flooding problems in Dumfries.

Four weeks have been set aside to hear evidence about the Whitesands scheme.

Dumfries and Galloway Council's administration has said it would provide protection as well as boost regeneration in the area.

However, opponents have voiced concerns about the impact on riverside views, the cost of the scheme and the loss of parking spaces.

The history of River Nith flooding in Dumfries goes back for decades and problems in the Whitesands area have become an almost annual occurrence in recent years.

The latest attempt to tackle those issues is based on a "raised walkway" concept with a combination of walls, glass panels and flood gates providing flood protection.

There have been numerous attempts to get the local authority to drop the plan but it is now proceeding to public inquiry.

It will look at the visual and heritage impact, the effect on tourism and parking and community engagement as well as technical matters.

It has been scheduled to run until 7 December.

The inquiry will ultimately decide whether to take the scheme forward, modify it or abandon it entirely.

Analysis

By Giancarlo Rinaldi, BBC News south of Scotland reporter

If you know Dumfries - or possibly even if you do not - images of the flooding of its Whitesands will be familiar.

Heavy rainfall or a significant melting of snow often sees the River Nith spill over into the heart of the town.

After many years of wrestling with the issue - and facing criticism for its lack of action - the council believes it has come up with a solution.

However, it has failed to please everyone with many residents backing a petition against the scheme.

Its fate now lies in the hands of the Scottish government with weeks of evidence to be heard before any decision is made.