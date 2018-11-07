Image caption The imposing riverside building could be used as a venue for a range of events

A redundant riverside mill in southern Scotland could be turned into a "bricks and mortar festival tent" for community events.

Dumfries Historic Buildings Trust is behind the plans for Rosefield Mills, which it bought earlier this year.

It is currently waiting to hear about the fate of an application for Scottish government regeneration funding.

However, in the meantime the trust said it was "preparing for the future" based on community feedback.

If the bid for funding is successful, repairs would be carried out to the existing structure and fabric of the building, the trust said.

Image copyright Ryan Nocher Image caption The building has sat empty for a number of years

Luke Moloney, who chairs the trust, said: "This would provide a large, safe, weather-tight industrial space, a 'bricks and mortar festival tent', that can be brought quickly into flexible informal use."

He said the revamped building could be used for:

themed markets

concerts and performances

festivals, gatherings, exhibitions and trade fairs

public and community events and entertainments

"The plans will not only create a building for large community events in the town, but also serve to test demand for longer-term uses, including cafés and restaurants, enabling these to be further developed and refined," he added.

Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The trust said it was the start of an "exciting journey" for the building

The trust aims to launch the restored riverfront mill site in 2020 as a community space and events venue.

That would coincide with the 80th anniversary of the arrival of Norwegian troops in Dumfries during World War Two, when they were billeted in the Troqueer and Rosefield Mills.

Mr Moloney added: "This is only the beginning of an exciting journey and opportunity for the creation of something special, attractive, accessible and of significant benefit to the community of Dumfries and the wider region."