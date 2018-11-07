Image copyright ABO Wind Image caption Plans for the wind farm near Roberton are being taken to appeal again

A long-running bid to construct a wind farm in the Borders is being taken to a fresh appeal.

Scottish Borders Council rejected a first application for eight turbines at Barrel Law near Roberton in 2013.

That was confirmed by a Scottish government reporter a year later but revised plans - for seven turbines - emerged last year.

They were again refused by councillors but that decision is now being taken to appeal once again.

SBC turned down the scheme earlier this year despite officers having recommended approval.

Developers have argued that decision was not justified and that the Scottish government should allow the project to proceed.