The number of people killed in road accidents in the Scottish Borders over a six-month period has doubled compared with last year.

A total of eight deaths were recorded between April and September this year - the figure was four for the same spell in 2017.

A report described the 100% increase as "disappointing".

It said six of the accidents involved motorbikes, with four of the riders making their way through the region.

The figures are contained in a police report to go to Scottish Borders Council.

'Influencing behaviour'

It said it was hoped that a motorbike programme introduced to its Drivewise scheme could help bring numbers back down.

There is also interest in rolling out the project to other council areas.

The police report said officers were continuing to work to reduce road accidents and casualties through "prevention and influencing road user behaviour".

It said the force was doing this through measures including:

maintaining its commitment to the Drivewise programme

working in partnership with other groups and using speed checks or road engineering to "reduce risks"

continuing to carry out static and rolling road checks

targeted patrols of known problem areas

deployment of a "Pop up Bob" - a life size image of a police officer - to deter speeding

holding presentations on motorbike safety

Operation Lose the Blinkers to educate drivers and horse riders about safety on the road

The full report to go before councillors is available online.