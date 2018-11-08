An after-school service in Dumfries must make urgent improvements in the care experienced by children, inspectors have said.

The Care Inspectorate has served a formal improvement notice on Lincluden After School Group following an inspection which raised concerns.

The notice lists three areas which require urgent improvement.

They include administering medication to children, meeting care needs and staff recruitment.

The notice says management of the service must ensure there are appropriate personal plans in place for children, detailing their individual needs and how they are to be met.

'Addressed urgently'

They must also ensure there are suitably qualified and competent people working in the service to meet the needs of children.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: "The improvement notice we have issued clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care experienced by children improves quickly.

"We will visit this service again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action.

"Every child in Scotland has the right to safe, compassionate care which meets their needs and respects their rights."